Real Madrid face African trip to UD Melilla in Copa del Rey round of 32

Melilla and Ceuta are both disputed Spanish territories attached to Morocco

Real Madrid will visit the African continent in the Copa del Rey after drawing third tier UD Melilla in the last 32.

Melilla is a tiny Spanish enclave of about 4.7 square miles on the north coast of Morocco, with a population of about 86,000.

The club's 10,000 capacity Alvarez Claro Stadium will hold the first leg on 31 October.

The second leg will be 460 miles away at Santiago Bernabeu on 5 December.

Melilla, and sister city Ceuta, are both surrounded by "anti-migrant" razor wire fences and are coveted by Morocco.

Elsewhere, holders Barcelona face third division Cultural Leonesa and Atletico Madrid are up against Catalan minnows Sant Andreu.