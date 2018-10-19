Ian Murray is new manager at Airdrieonians

Ian Murray has managerial experience with Dumbarton and St Mirren

New Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray says he will bring "fresh ideas" to the post after working in Norway.

The 37-year-old former Hibs and Rangers defender will take over at the League One club on Monday.

He replaces Stephen Findlay, with the Diamonds sixth in the table going into Saturday's visit to Montrose.

"We will aim for continued improvement," said Murray, who managed Dumbarton and St Mirren before a spell as assistant manager at Asker.

"After speaking to the board, it was clear that we share the same views on many aspects of the game, and we hope to implement a number of these ideas over time.

"In a very tight league we feel we have a group of players who can compete at the top end. The facilities and infrastructure at the club give us a great platform for improvement, which will become evident over the coming months.

"With my experiences of working outwith Scotland for the last two years, I have fresh ideas to bring to the club, and this is a great chance for those ideas to come to fruition."