Joe Hart: Man City name training pitch after their former goalkeeper

Joe Hart, pictured with the mosaic of his title celebration, has played in all eight Premier League games for Burnley this season

Manchester City have named a pitch at their training ground after their former goalkeeper Joe Hart.

A keeper training facility dedicated to Hart was unveiled alongside a mosaic of his 2012 title-winning celebrations.

The 31-year-old moved to Burnley in August after making 348 appearances in his 12-year City career.

Hart will also be presented with a lifetime season card when the Premier League champions face his current club Burnley on Saturday.

The move was made "in recognition of the club legend's 12-year association with the club", Man City said.

Former England regular Hart won two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and two League Cups during his time in Manchester, after joining from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

"It is a lovely touch. It is a club that I think a lot of and I am very proud of what I have done here," said Hart, who had loan spells at Torino and West Ham before his permanent move to Burnley.

"It will always be a part of me and I really appreciate the fact that I will always be a part of it.

"I have been a big part of the club, I have been a part of what has gone on recently, so it is nice to get that recognition and I am very proud."

The pitch dedicated to Hart is pictured between the blue-surfaced playing area and the car park

City also dedicated a training pitch to Yaya Toure before he left the club at the end of his contract in June 2018.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak will join Hart and his family after the game against Burnley on Saturday.

"It is truly fitting to mark Joe Hart's outstanding contribution to Manchester City in such a visible way," Al Mubarak said.

"His Manchester City legacy is assured and it is hoped that this tribute will serve to inspire future generations of goalkeepers who train at the City Football Academy, dreaming of replicating his remarkable career," City's chairman added.