Hibernian: Charalampos Mavrias plots lengthy stay at Easter Road

Mavrias had loan spells in Greece and Germany during his time at Sunderland

Charalampos Mavrias says he hopes to stay at Hibernian for "years" after agreeing a short-term deal.

The Greek full-back, known as Harry, signed a contract that will run until January following a successful trial period at Easter Road.

"The target will be to stay for a couple of years and be in a familiar environment," said the 24-year-old.

"It's a short-term deal, giving me the chance to show what I can do in training and on the pitch."

Mavrias, most recently with Rijeka in Croatia, played a handful of games for Sunderland over a three-year spell, but he believes it will stand him in good stead for adapting to life in Scotland's top flight.

"When I was at Sunderland, I was close to Scotland, so I followed the Scottish Premier League and saw that it's tough," said the right-back, who has five caps for Greece.

"English football is similarly physical and I think I am going to adapt quickly."

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has been impressed with what he's seen so far and has left the door open for an extension if things go well.

"Technically, he's very good and he's got a good football intelligence about him," Lennon said.

"It's a short-term deal, which could branch out in to something longer - that's down to Harry now."

Mavrias has been included in Hibs' squad for their trip to face Celtic on Saturday.