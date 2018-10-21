Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Mauro Icardi scores late winner in derby

From the section

Mauro Icardi only had 15 touches of the ball - but his final one was the decisive moment of the game

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored a dramatic injury-time winner as they beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro in Serie A.

The 222nd Milan derby was petering out before the Argentine striker headed in Matias Vecino's cross.

Inter - who lost Radja Nainggolan to a first-half injury - were deserved winners, but it was a lacklustre game.

The closest either side came before the winner was Inter's Stefan de Vrij hitting the post from close range.

Icardi - who only touched the ball 15 times in the entire game - and AC Milan's Mateo Musacchio both had goals correctly disallowed for offside.

Inter move up to third with the victory - with AC Milan remaining 12th.