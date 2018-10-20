Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Holger Badstuber replaces Gonzalo Castro.
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
Stuttgart
- 1Zieler
- 7Maffeo
- 5Baumgartl
- 21Pavard
- 2Insúa
- 20Gentner
- 6Ascacibar
- 8CastroSubstituted forBadstuberat 45'minutes
- 17Thommy
- 27Gomez
- 22González
Substitutes
- 13Grahl
- 19Akolo
- 28Badstuber
- 29Kopacz
- 31Özcan
- 32Beck
- 36Sarpei
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 4Diallo
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 9Alcácer
Substitutes
- 10Götze
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Half Time
First Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Paco Alcácer is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Erik Thommy.
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Timo Baumgartl.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart).
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Erik Thommy (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Santiago Ascacibar (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Thommy (VfB Stuttgart).
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (VfB Stuttgart).
Attempt saved. Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Erik Thommy with a cross.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Attempt blocked. Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Santiago Ascacibar (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 0, Borussia Dortmund 1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.