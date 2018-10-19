Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 7, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1.
Eintracht Frankfurt 7-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Luka Jovic scores five goals in Bundesliga rout
-
Luka Jovic became the youngest player to score five goals in a Bundesliga game as Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Fortuna Dusseldorf 7-1.
The 20-year-old Serbia forward finished off a team move to make it 2-0 in the 26th minute, before being set up by Sebastien Haller for his second.
His hat-trick goal came 10 minutes into the second half following a quick break.
He then grabbed two more in the space of three minutes to add to the rout.
Jovic - who is now the Bundesliga's top scorer with seven goals - was replaced with four minutes to go, ending his hopes of a double hat-trick.
Haller scored Frankfurt's other two goals - with Dusseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio making it 4-1 soon before Jovic's third.
Jovic, in the second year of a two-season loan from Benfica, had scored four goals in his opening nine games of the season.
The last player to score five times in a Bundesliga match was half-time substitute Robert Lewandowski against Wolfsburg for Bayern Munich in 2015.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 31TrappSubstituted forRönnowat 58'minutes
- 19Abraham
- 20Hasebe
- 2Ndicka
- 16TorróSubstituted forStenderaat 45'minutes
- 24da Costa
- 6de Guzmán
- 11Gacinovic
- 10Kostic
- 9Haller
- 8JovicSubstituted forHrgotaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 15Willems
- 21Stendera
- 23Russ
- 27Müller
- 28Rodrigues de Souza
- 34Hrgota
Düsseldorf
- 1Rensing
- 5AyhanBooked at 88mins
- 13BodzekSubstituted forLukebakioat 45'minutes
- 35Kaminski
- 25Zimmermann
- 6Morales
- 31SobottkaSubstituted forBarkokat 45'minutes
- 39Zimmer
- 22StögerBooked at 89mins
- 9Raman
- 10Ducksch
Substitutes
- 8Barkok
- 12Theißen
- 20Lukebakio
- 23Gießelmann
- 28Hennings
- 32Bormuth
- 33Usami
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 51,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 7, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Booking
Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Branimir Hrgota replaces Luka Jovic.
Attempt missed. Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Marc Stendera (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt blocked. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Marc Stendera.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 7, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Attempt saved. Marvin Ducksch (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dodi Lukebakio.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 6, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán.
Attempt missed. Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Jean Zimmer (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Jean Zimmer (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Matthias Zimmermann tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukebakio is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Frederik Rönnow replaces Kevin Trapp because of an injury.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Jean Zimmer (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 5, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 4, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1. Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marvin Ducksch with a headed pass.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Matthias Zimmermann.