Saturday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, Paul Pogba is linked with a return to Juventus
The Times
"Nowhere to hide" for Jose Mourinho in The Times
The Guardian
In the Guardian, Saturday's visit to former club Chelsea will be a "defining moment" in the future of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, Jose Mourinho backs Eden Hazard to inspire Chelsea to the league title

