Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

Birmingham City winger Jacques Maghoma came off before half-time with an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Reading and may miss the visit of former club Sheffield Wednesday.
Midfielder Gary Gardner and defender Kristian Pedersen are both one booking away from an automatic one-match ban.
Injury-hit Sheffield Wednesday still have Joost van Aken, Marco Matias and Fernando Forestieri absent.
Gary Hooper (groin) and Kieran Lee (knee) are out until the new year.
Meanwhile, Sam Winnall's bid to return from a serious knee problem hit a setback last weekend when he suffered a hamstring injury for the Under-23s.
Garry Monk's Blues, who have not lost in 12 home games since tasting defeat in his first game in charge against Middlesbrough in March, are now unbeaten in 10 matches, the last three of which they have won.
They are now within six points of top spot - a point ahead of the Owls, who have suffered back-to-back defeats.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have won six of their last nine home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost three of their last four league matches against Birmingham, including both games in 2017-18.
- Blues are unbeaten in 10 Championship games, their best run since also going 10 games without defeat under Lee Clark (Nov 2013-Jan 2014).
- Wednesday are the only Championship side without a clean sheet this season - their last in the league was against last season's champions Wolves in a 0-0 draw in April.
- Blues boss Monk has won all three of his Championship games against Sheffield Wednesday (two with Leeds, one with Middlesbrough).
- Of the last 11 Championship goals conceded by Wednesday, 10 have been scored in the second half.