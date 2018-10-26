West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

Darren Moore is Albion's ninth head coach since the Baggies dispensed with the title of manager following Tony Mowbray's exit in 2009

West Brom have Jake Livermore back from his one-game ban and a host of injury concerns ahead of the visit of former Baggies boss Tony Mowbray's Blackburn.

Dwight Gayle (calf) and Kieran Gibbs (hip) both came off at half-time in the 4-1 midweek walloping by Derby, while Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) and Gareth Barry (calf) missed the midweek game.

Blackburn will assess Darragh Lenihan (hip) after their 3-1 loss at Swansea.

The Irishman was replaced by Jack Rodwell, who will be in line to start.

Danny Graham has been nursing a bad back and played an hour in south Wales before coming off, while summer signing Jacob Davenport is edging closer to his first appearance after sustaining two separate injuries since joining from Manchester City.

Albion, still comfortably the Championship's top scorers. are only two points off top spot, despite back-to-back defeats at Wigan and at home to Derby - leaving them three points ahead of Blackburn.

Albion head coach Darren Moore:

"What I thought was marvellous was, at about 85 minutes on Wednesday night, hearing the Smethwick End singing 'We're The Albion'.

"I thank them for it as it sent a wave around the stadium and for me that said how proud they were of their team.

"When the result's like it was, that's credit to them. The are doing their bit and getting behind the team."

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray:

"I don't think too much about games when I'm going back to an old club. What I do know is that we'll be at a Premier League stadium in a Premier League atmosphere.

"I had a fabulous three years there, some real good times with trips to Wembley and promotion.

"It was my second job in football as a manager after departing Hibernian and it turned out to be a really good move."

Match facts