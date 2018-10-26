Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Wigan
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Wigan Athletic

Sheffield United are one of three teams level on points at the top of the Championship table
Leon Clarke scored his first goal of the season in Sheffield United's 1-1 draw with Stoke on Tuesday

Chris Wilder has fitness concerns over his Sheffield United squad ahead of their home game against Wigan.

The Blades boss, who declined to give specific details, is expected to start Leon Clarke again after the striker netted against Stoke in midweek.

Wigan will reshuffle their midfield, with on-loan Lee Evans ineligible to face his parent club.

Darron Gibson is still suspended but Callum McManaman could push for a starting place at Bramall Lane.

Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Match facts

  • Sheffield United and Wigan are meeting for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they were both in League One. In the most recent match, Wigan won 2-0 at Bramall Lane.
  • In the Championship, Sheffield United and Wigan haven't met since the 2004-05 season - the Latics won both matches on their way to promotion to the Premier League.
  • Sheffield United have lost only two of their last 16 home games in all competitions (W8 D6).
  • Paul Cook's heaviest defeat as a Football League manager was against a side managed by Chris Wilder - Cook's Accrington Stanley were beaten 5-0 by Oxford United in October 2012 in League Two.
  • Since Chris Wilder's first league match in charge of Sheffield United, only Man City (62) have won more league games in English league football than the Blades (58).
  • Wigan have not lost six consecutive away league matches since May 2010 in the Premier League under Roberto Martinez.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
