Bolton Wanderers v Hull City

Bolton Wanderers defender Pawel Olkowski could return to their side as they welcome out-of-form Hull City to the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Poland international withdrew from the squad in their defeat by Nottingham Forest because of a stomach bug.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins will assess defenders Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs after they picked up injuries in their midweek defeat by Bristol City.

Burke came off with a hip injury while De Wijs suffered a clash of heads.

