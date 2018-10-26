Bolton Wanderers v Hull City
Bolton Wanderers defender Pawel Olkowski could return to their side as they welcome out-of-form Hull City to the University of Bolton Stadium.
The Poland international withdrew from the squad in their defeat by Nottingham Forest because of a stomach bug.
Hull boss Nigel Adkins will assess defenders Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs after they picked up injuries in their midweek defeat by Bristol City.
Burke came off with a hip injury while De Wijs suffered a clash of heads.
Match facts
- Bolton have not lost any of their last 21 home matches against Hull in all competitions (W15 D6) since a 2-1 defeat in March 1935.
- The home side has won each of the last six Championship meetings between Bolton and Hull.
- Bolton have collected just six points in their last 10 Championship games (W1 D3 L6).
- Hull have won only two of their last 20 games in all competitions (D6 L12) since winning consecutive matches against QPR and Burton in April.
- Bolton have lost eight of their last nine Championship home games when they've fallen behind - the exception was their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on the final day of last season.
- Hull have lost five consecutive away league matches - the second time they have done so under Nigel Adkins, also losing his first five away matches between December 2017 and February 2018.