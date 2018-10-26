Championship
Norwich15:00Brentford
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Brentford

Louis Thompson
Louis Thompson will miss out for Norwich as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder
Norwich will be without Louis Thompson against Brentford as the midfielder recovers from a dislocated shoulder.

Striker Teemu Pukki (hamstring) is also out but Tom Trybull and Max Aarons are expected to shake off minor knocks.

Brentford will have defender Chris Mepham available again following a one-match ban.

Defender Julian Jeanvier is doubtful with a foot injury, while Marcus Forss (back) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) remain unavailable.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won six of their last nine matches against Brentford in all competitions (D1 L2).
  • Brentford have won two of their last three league visits to Norwich (L1), having won just one of their previous 17 (D3 L13).
  • Norwich have won seven of their last nine games in all competitions (D1 L1) - all seven wins have been achieved by a one-goal margin.
  • Brentford are winless in eight matches in all competitions (D4 L4), their worst run since February 2011 (also a run of eight).
  • Jordan Rhodes' brace for Norwich against Aston Villa in their last match was his first league brace since March 2017, when he scored two for Sheffield Wednesday against Norwich.
  • Brentford have won none of the 15 Championship games in 2018 in which they've conceded the first goal (D6 L9).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
