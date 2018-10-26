Norwich City v Brentford

From the section

Louis Thompson will miss out for Norwich as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder

Striker Teemu Pukki (hamstring) is also out but Tom Trybull and Max Aarons are expected to shake off minor knocks.

Brentford will have defender Chris Mepham available again following a one-match ban.

Defender Julian Jeanvier is doubtful with a foot injury, while Marcus Forss (back) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) remain unavailable.

Match facts