Preston North End v Rotherham United

Preston skipper Tom Clarke is an injury doubt ahead of the visit of Rotherham

Defender Tom Clarke will be assessed by Preston's medical staff ahead of the visit of Rotherham.

The club captain has missed the last two games with a groin injury, while Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin both remain out with ACL injuries.

Rotherham should welcome back Billy Jones and Jon Taylor who recently returned to training.

Club captain Richard Wood is also fully fit but boss Paul Warne will be without Darren Potter and Sean Raggett.

Match facts