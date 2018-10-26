Championship
Preston15:00Rotherham
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Rotherham United

Tom Clarke
Preston skipper Tom Clarke is an injury doubt ahead of the visit of Rotherham
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Defender Tom Clarke will be assessed by Preston's medical staff ahead of the visit of Rotherham.

The club captain has missed the last two games with a groin injury, while Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin both remain out with ACL injuries.

Rotherham should welcome back Billy Jones and Jon Taylor who recently returned to training.

Club captain Richard Wood is also fully fit but boss Paul Warne will be without Darren Potter and Sean Raggett.

Match facts

  • Preston have lost only one of their last 11 home matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W6 D4), a 2-0 defeat in December 2002.
  • Rotherham have won one of their last 10 matches against Preston in all competitions (D5 L4), a 3-1 win in a play-off match in League One in May 2014.
  • Preston are one of just two teams (along with QPR) who are yet to concede a Championship goal in the first 15 minutes of games this season. The Lilywhites have, however, conceded the most goals in the final 15 minutes of games (10).
  • Rotherham's 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough in their last away league game ended a run of 29 away Championship games without a clean sheet - they last did so in consecutive away games in the second tier in April 2016 under Neil Warnock.
  • Preston striker Callum Robinson has scored six league goals in his last nine league matches.
  • Rotherham have lost all six Championship matches this season when they've conceded the first goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
View full Championship table

