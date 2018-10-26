Championship
Swansea15:00Reading
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Reading

Connor Roberts has six caps for Wales
Swansea's Connor Roberts celebrates after scoring in their 3-1 win against Blackburn in midweek

Swansea could name an unchanged line-up for their reunion with former manager Paul Clement and his Reading side.

Winger Jefferson Montero and striker Wilfried Bony have returned to training but are not expected to feature for the Swans.

Reading midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi is ruled out by a thigh injury, while defender Paul McShane also misses out.

Sam Baldock and Garath McCleary could both start after coming off the bench in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Birmingham.

Match facts

  • Swansea are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Reading in all competitions (W5 D4), since a 4-0 defeat under Roberto Martinez in September 2008.
  • Alan Pardew was the last Reading manager to win a league game away at Swansea, doing so in February 2001 (D2 L2 since).
  • Only Middlesbrough (7) have conceded fewer Championship goals than Swansea City this season (11).
  • Reading have won only one of their last 12 away league games in Wales (W1 D6 L5).
  • Eight of Swansea's last 10 Championship goals have been scored in the 64th minute or later.
  • Paul Clement is set to return to Liberty Stadium for the first time since he departed Swansea - he lost seven of his last 10 matches there as the Swans boss.

Saturday 27th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
