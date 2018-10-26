Swansea City v Reading

Swansea's Connor Roberts celebrates after scoring in their 3-1 win against Blackburn in midweek

Swansea could name an unchanged line-up for their reunion with former manager Paul Clement and his Reading side.

Winger Jefferson Montero and striker Wilfried Bony have returned to training but are not expected to feature for the Swans.

Reading midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi is ruled out by a thigh injury, while defender Paul McShane also misses out.

Sam Baldock and Garath McCleary could both start after coming off the bench in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Birmingham.

Match facts