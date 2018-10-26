Championship
Bristol City15:00Stoke
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Stoke City

Nathan Baker was forced off in the 21st minute of Bristol City's win against Brentford on 20 October
Nathan Baker was forced off in the 21st minute of Bristol City's win against Brentford on 20 October
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Bristol City will continue to check on the progress of defender Nathan Baker as they prepare to face Stoke City.

Baker came off with a head injury in their win against Brentford and was unfit for their win against Hull.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett will return to the touchline after serving his one-match ban during their draw with Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Midfielder Sam Clucas may not be fit in time as he prepares to return from his long-standing knee injury.

Match facts

  • Bristol City and Stoke met last season in the League Cup third round - the Robins won 2-0 in a home meeting.
  • This is the first league meeting between Bristol City and Stoke since April 2008, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Stoke.
  • Bristol City have not kept three consecutive league clean sheets since April 2015 in League One under manager Steve Cotterill.
  • Stoke are unbeaten in four away league games (W1 D3) - they last went five unbeaten on the road in September 2014 (a run of five).
  • Bristol City have won their last two Championship games 1-0 - their winning goals have been scored in the 89th minute (against Brentford - 88:31) and 90th minute (against Hull - 92:25).
  • Stoke have won one of their last 40 league matches away from home when they've conceded the first goal (D11 L28).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
View full Championship table

Top Stories