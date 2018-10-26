Bristol City v Stoke City

Nathan Baker was forced off in the 21st minute of Bristol City's win against Brentford on 20 October

Bristol City will continue to check on the progress of defender Nathan Baker as they prepare to face Stoke City.

Baker came off with a head injury in their win against Brentford and was unfit for their win against Hull.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett will return to the touchline after serving his one-match ban during their draw with Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Midfielder Sam Clucas may not be fit in time as he prepares to return from his long-standing knee injury.

Match facts