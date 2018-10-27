League One
Rochdale15:00Charlton
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Charlton Athletic

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth15104126131334
2Peterborough1593331201130
3Sunderland1485127131429
4Accrington157531917226
5Barnsley1474327141325
6Luton157442519625
7Doncaster157442420425
8Coventry157351716124
9Southend157262118323
10Blackpool13571159622
11Charlton146442219322
12Walsall146441517-222
13Fleetwood155552114720
14Wycombe154652021-118
15Burton145361819-118
16Scunthorpe154562230-817
17Rochdale154472131-1016
18Shrewsbury153661416-215
19Bristol Rovers153571113-214
20Gillingham143381928-912
21Oxford Utd152581424-1011
22Wimbledon1532101022-1211
23Plymouth152491426-1210
24Bradford1531111226-1410
