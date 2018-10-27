Mansfield Town v Milton Keynes Dons
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|15
|10
|3
|2
|30
|13
|17
|33
|2
|MK Dons
|15
|8
|6
|1
|19
|9
|10
|30
|3
|Exeter
|15
|8
|5
|2
|25
|13
|12
|29
|4
|Newport
|15
|8
|4
|3
|22
|25
|-3
|28
|5
|Colchester
|15
|7
|4
|4
|29
|16
|13
|25
|6
|Forest Green
|15
|5
|9
|1
|23
|14
|9
|24
|7
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|6
|3
|18
|15
|3
|24
|8
|Bury
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|16
|8
|23
|9
|Crawley
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|20
|3
|23
|10
|Stevenage
|15
|6
|4
|5
|16
|14
|2
|22
|11
|Mansfield
|13
|4
|8
|1
|17
|9
|8
|20
|12
|Oldham
|14
|5
|5
|4
|18
|13
|5
|20
|13
|Carlisle
|15
|6
|2
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|20
|14
|Yeovil
|14
|4
|6
|4
|21
|16
|5
|18
|15
|Swindon
|15
|4
|6
|5
|17
|20
|-3
|18
|16
|Port Vale
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|19
|-5
|18
|17
|Crewe
|14
|4
|4
|6
|14
|14
|0
|16
|18
|Northampton
|15
|3
|6
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|15
|19
|Grimsby
|14
|4
|3
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|15
|20
|Morecambe
|15
|4
|1
|10
|14
|27
|-13
|13
|21
|Cambridge
|15
|3
|3
|9
|14
|27
|-13
|12
|22
|Notts County
|14
|3
|3
|8
|17
|32
|-15
|12
|23
|Cheltenham
|14
|2
|4
|8
|10
|21
|-11
|10
|24
|Macclesfield
|15
|1
|4
|10
|13
|30
|-17
|7