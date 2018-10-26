St Johnstone v St Mirren
- St Johnstone have won four of their past five Scottish Premiership matches against St Mirren (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.
- St Mirren have lost four of their past five trips to McDiarmid Park in the top flight (W1), with their last away victory against the Perth Saints coming back in October 2014 (2-1) courtesy of an 87th-minute winner from Adam Drury.
- St Johnstone have failed to score more than one goal in any of their previous 10 home league games (W2 D6 L2), whilst defeat in this game would mean back-to-back defeats at McDiarmid Park for the first time in 2018 following their 6-0 defeat by Celtic.
- St Mirren have failed to win any of their past eight Premiership games (D1 L7) - they last went on a longer winless run in the top flight between March and May 2013 (run of nine).
- St Johnstone are the only Premiership side yet to score a goal from outside of the box.