Liverpool v Cardiff City

Josh Murphy has scored two goals in his last three Cardiff City games

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool look set to be without Jordan Henderson who was substituted at half-time of last weekend's win at Huddersfield with a hamstring injury.

Naby Keita, who also has a hamstring problem, will be assessed.

Cardiff's Harry Arter is a doubt with an ankle injury while fellow midfielder Josh Murphy is nursing a knock.

Forward Gary Madine could return to the squad following a virus while Joe Ralls serves the second of a two-match suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Cardiff will have enjoyed this week much more than any other since their return to the top flight. Their long awaited first win of the season against Fulham will have been a much needed lift to spirits.

However, a trip to Anfield continues their tough introduction back to Premier League life. After it, they will have already faced all of the current top five this season.

Liverpool's midweek Champions League swagger only acted as a reminder of Cardiff's latest challenge, as does the fact Jurgen Klopp's team haven't been beaten at home in the league since April 2017.

To maintain pace with the champions, Liverpool cannot afford any margin for error in these fixtures.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manager Neil Warnock on the size of Cardiff City's challenge at Anfield: "It's massive. It's virtually impossible for any team in the current game. I think the front three is probably the best in the world.

"We've all got to play at the top of our potential to give them a good game and hope they have an off day.

"It's a special place in football, a remarkable place, but I think we can go there and cause problems."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Jurgen Klopp made a few changes for his side's win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, but Cardiff have had the week off - they will be ready for them, and they won't roll over.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Richard Ashcroft

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the last four meetings in all competitions, most recently winning both clashes in the 2013-14 Premier League season.

That run followed a five-match winning sequence for the Bluebirds from 1957 to 1959.

Cardiff have won 11 of their 22 top-flight matches against the Reds, drawing two and losing nine.

Liverpool

Liverpool could set an outright top-flight club record of 10 consecutive home clean sheets on Saturday.

Liverpool's win against Huddersfield last weekend was their first in seven matches against teams in the relegation zone (D2, L4).

The Reds have lost just one of their last 45 home Premier League matches against newly-promoted teams (W35, D9) - against Blackpool in 2010-11.

Alisson is looking to become the second Reds goalkeeper in Premier League history after Jose Reina to keep seven clean sheets in his first 10 starts.

Mohamed Salah scored his 50th Liverpool goal in just 65 appearances for the club against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Cardiff City