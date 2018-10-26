Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
TEAM NEWS
Brighton's top scorer Glenn Murray suffered concussion against Newcastle last weekend and will be assessed.
Davy Propper and Pascal Gross remain out with ankle injuries but Bruno has recovered from a back spasm.
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has named an unchanged side for the opening nine league matches but hinted the defeat by Watford could be the catalyst for changes.
Adama Traore and Ivan Cavaleiro are among those pushing for a first start.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Wilsonfooty: It has been 37 years since Brighton last won three consecutive top-flight games, but they could achieve that this weekend.
Chris Hughton's side have held their nerve in tight back-to-back encounters against West Ham and Newcastle, and they will fancy their chances against a Wolves side looking to recover from their worst performance of the season in losing at home to Watford.
That may have been a bit of a wake-up call to a team which seemed to have adapted seamlessly to Premier League football. It may even prompt Nuno Espirito Santo to change his starting line-up for the first time this season.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton on Wolves: "I think they thoroughly deserve the points they have got. They've obviously had some big results, and I think they're a team that will do well this season.
"Their strength has been the core of the team that's stayed together and they have good offensive options."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Brighton are normally strong at home but they could be without Glenn Murray, who suffered a concussion against Newcastle, and, bearing that in mind, I think the points will be shared.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brighton have won all six previous top-flight meetings.
- The Seagulls have lost one of the last eight encounters in all competitions, winning three and drawing four.
- Wolves have only scored one goal in their last four games against Brighton.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton could win three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since a run of four in May 1981.
- They are also vying to equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive clean sheets.
- The Seagulls have won 36 of their 51 Premier League points at home (70.6%), the third-highest percentage in the competition's history.
- Chris Hughton has only lost one of his eight previous meetings against Wolves as a manager, winning three and drawing four.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves suffered a first top-flight defeat in seven matches against Watford last weekend.
- Despite that defeat, Wolves' 15 points from nine Premier League games this season is the most by a newly-promoted team since West Brom also secured 15 in 2010-11.
- Wolves are the only team in Europe's top-five leagues who have yet to make a change to their starting XI in the league this season.
- They have only scored one first-half goal this season.
- Raul Jimenez, with two goals, is the only Wolves player to have scored more than once in the league this season.