Leicester City v West Ham United

West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko has sustained the second serious Achilles injury of his career

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is a fitness doubt to face West Ham because of a stomach complaint.

Wes Morgan serves the final game of a two-match ban but Demarai Gray is back in contention after a month out.

West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko could miss the rest of the season after being sidelined for up to six months following Achilles surgery.

Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Pedro Obiang and Jack Wilshere all remain unavailable for the Hammers.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: West Ham return to the venue at which they finally preserved their top-flight status in the penultimate week of last season.

That precarious campaign prompted the acquisition of nine new players and a new manager, yet they are still currently enduring their worst start to a Premier League season since they were last relegated.

Andriy Yarmolenko's absence until the spring is therefore particularly untimely, with the Hammers' treatment room already congested.

They now face a Leicester side whose own inconsistencies can best be summed up by their current run of five wins and five losses in 10 league matches. It's hard to know which set of supporters has been left most perplexed by their team's fallibilities.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on marking one year at the club this week: "One year in the Premier League is a long time for any manager at any club.

"It's amazing to work with this squad, players, owners, directors and all the people at the club - many have been here for 15 to 20 years.

"We have to continue to improve and develop the players and the team and the structure of the club. It's very interesting for me. I think we can continue this good work."

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini on the injury to Andriy Yarmolenko: "It was very disappointing because he is an important player for us. He was one of the players who arrived this season to bring us more technical players.

"We also have (Manuel) Lanzini and (Jack) Wilshere out, so that is three players in the same position. It is really a pity. It is very difficult for the team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester's home form has been a bit up and down this season but I think they will edge this one.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Richard Ashcroft

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games against West Ham (W4, D2).

West Ham are attempting to win consecutive league games at Leicester for the first time since 1997, having ended a six-match winless run at the King Power last season.

Leicester City

Leicester could lose consecutive Premier League home games for the first time in more than a year.

They are also in danger of registering three successive league defeats for the first time since Claudio Ranieri lost five in a row and was sacked.

However, they could equal the club record of five wins in the opening 10 games of a Premier League campaign.

Leicester have kept just four clean sheets in 23 fixtures, conceding 43 goals.

The Foxes have earned a league-high three red cards - two of them for Wes Morgan.

James Maddison has been fouled 23 times in the Premier League - second only to Eden Hazard's 25.

Maddison has created 18 goalscoring chances in the Premier League, more than any other English player this season.

West Ham United