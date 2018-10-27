National League
Barrow15:00Barnet
Venue: Furness Building Society Stadium

Barrow v Barnet

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford16104232141834
2Wrexham1610422291334
3Leyton Orient1696129101933
4Harrogate1696132171533
5Solihull Moors1610152317631
6Fylde167812271529
7Gateshead169252113829
8Hartlepool167721814428
9Sutton United157532017326
10Eastleigh167271419-523
11Boreham Wood166461920-122
12Barnet156451517-222
13Barrow166372019121
14Halifax165651818021
15Bromley165562225-320
16Aldershot166281723-620
17Ebbsfleet165381821-318
18Maidenhead United165292026-617
19Chesterfield163581319-614
20Maidstone United1642101121-1014
21Havant & Waterlooville162591830-1211
22Dag & Red1623111224-129
23Dover1615101534-198
24Braintree1614111128-177
