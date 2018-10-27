Ross County 5-0 Morton: Dingwall side stay top of Championship

Billy Mckay scored his eighth goal in his last four matches

Ross County remain at the top of the Championship following a resounding 5-0 home victory over Greenock Morton.

Striker Billy Mckay inflicted most of the damage on the visitors with a hat-trick inside the first 48 minutes at Victoria Park.

Davis Keillor-Dunn scored a fourth before the hour and Brian Graham ended the rout with a stoppage-time penalty.

Morton's best chance fell to Gary Oliver, but Scott Fox comfortably saved his low shot from outside the box.

'We've never doubted Mckay' - reaction

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I think the players got what they deserved out of the game today. There was loads to like from our perspective

"We have never doubted Billy Mckay. Strikers go through a crisis in confidence but he looks every inch the top-class striker we believe he is. He got everything he deserved with another hat-trick today."

Morton manager Jonatan Johansson: "I don't know what I'm going to get from this team. We knew it was going to be tough here but the way we lost four of the five goals were extremely poor - really bad individual mistakes and really basic mistakes at crucial times as well.

"The scoreline was obviously embarrassing and it was a little bit unexpected after the way we played in the last couple of games."