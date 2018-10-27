Partick Thistle 0-1 Ayr Utd: Gary Caldwell still waits for first win

Ayr United remain just one point off the top of the table

Ayr United maintained their pursuit of the Championship title with a dramatic late victory over Partick Thistle.

Michael Rose's effort was adjudged to be in after a stramash in the box.

United continue to be relentless under Ian McCall, but new Thistle boss Gary Caldwell still searches for his first win as manager of the Firhill club.

Thistle's Blair Spittal spurned a fine chance but there was no cutting edge to the Jags and Ross Doohan in the Ayr goal was hardly troubled.