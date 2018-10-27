Alloa Athletic 0-0 Inverness CT: Another draw for unbeaten Highlanders

From the section

Dario Zanatta hit the crossbar for Alloa

Inverness Caledonian Thistle drew their seventh league game of the season against a spirited Alloa side.

The home spurned several good chances, the best when on-loan Hearts forward Dario Zanatta hit the crossbar after a good one-two with Alan Trouten.

John Robertson's Inverness have not been beaten in 21 Championship 21 games, but have slipped to fourth.

Their best chance was when Jamie McCart nearly flicked in Joe Chalmers' free kick, but it went just wide.

'We've left two points out there' - reaction

Alloa manager Jim Goodwin: "That's our fifth draw in 10 games and I'm sick of repeating myself but I feel it's another two points we've left out there. I think we played some of our best football today.

"There's not one game this season we've been obliterated by the opposition."

Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "Today was a great point because we didn't deserve to take anything from the match. Alloa were bright and bubbly.

"Stout defending kept us in the game. The sharpness in our forward play is gone at the moment. We might need to change formation or look at different personnel to get a spark."