Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 0.
Queen of the South 2-0 Falkirk: Two goals in two minutes earn win
Two goals in as many second-half minutes helped Queen of the South to victory over the Championship's bottom side Falkirk.
Mikey Doyle headed in the opener, then Jordan Marshall rifled a superb strike in at the near post from 20 yards.
Steven Dobbie had earlier had a penalty saved by David Mitchell after Prince Buaben had brought the striker down.
Dobbie was denied by Mitchell again after the break and hit the bar as Queens moved up to fourth.
Falkirk have now lost nine of their 10 league games this season and remain rooted to the foot of the table.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 3Marshall
- 6Doyle
- 4Fordyce
- 2MercerSubstituted forSempleat 90'minutes
- 22NormanSubstituted forBellat 86'minutes
- 10Todd
- 8Jacobs
- 7StirlingSubstituted forMurrayat 81'minutes
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 12Semple
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 21Frizzell
- 26Ivison
- 27Irving
Falkirk
- 12Mitchell
- 18Brough
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 3McGhee
- 4MuirheadBooked at 75mins
- 7PetraviciusBooked at 49mins
- 17BuabenBooked at 20mins
- 8SammutSubstituted forIrvingat 63'minutes
- 6Paton
- 19RuddenBooked at 57mins
- 24HaberSubstituted forKiddat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 9Lewis
- 14Robson
- 15Harrison
- 22McKee
- 25Irving
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,463
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 0.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Semple replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces David Norman.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Andrew Irving (Falkirk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Andy Stirling.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Lewis Kidd replaces Marcus Haber.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Booking
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Prince Buaben (Falkirk).
Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
David Norman (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Andrew Irving replaces Ruben Sammut.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Prince Buaben (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Ruben Sammut (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 0. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Todd.
Foul by David Norman (Queen of the South).
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.