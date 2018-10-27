Queen of the South 2-0 Falkirk: Two goals in two minutes earn win

From the section

Jordan Marshall scored Queen of the South's second goal

Two goals in as many second-half minutes helped Queen of the South to victory over the Championship's bottom side Falkirk.

Mikey Doyle headed in the opener, then Jordan Marshall rifled a superb strike in at the near post from 20 yards.

Steven Dobbie had earlier had a penalty saved by David Mitchell after Prince Buaben had brought the striker down.

Dobbie was denied by Mitchell again after the break and hit the bar as Queens moved up to fourth.

Falkirk have now lost nine of their 10 league games this season and remain rooted to the foot of the table.