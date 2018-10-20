Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Brown, Arzani, Benkovic, Leicester, Griffiths, Ferguson, Gascoigne, Hibs, Morton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he will not stand in midfielder Scott Brown's way if his 33-year-old captain wants to leave for ambitious Australian newcomers Western Melbourne. (Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that Scott Brown, who has been in talks about a contract extension, has earned the right to deliberate over his next career step as Australian A-League aspirants Western Melbourne prepare to make an audacious move for the midfielder. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has accepted that the Scottish champions could lose midfielder Scott Brown next year, with his 33-year-old captain, who is a free agent in the summer, free to negotiate with suitors from January. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has rubbished Australian claims that Daniel Arzani's loan from Manchester City could end next month, insisting that the 19-year-old winger is happy to wait for his debut as he adapts to the physicality of Scottish football. (Scottish Sun)

On-loan Filip Benkovic has revealed that he has a clause in his contract that could lead to him being recalled from Celtic by Leicester City in January, with the English club braced for a January bid for fellow defender Harry Maguire. (The Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he has received an apology from Kyle Lafferty for the striker's failure to follow "protocol" for withdrawing from the Northern Ireland - a decision that now rules him out of this weekend's meeting with Hamilton Academical. (Daily Record)

Had Rangers picked striker Kyle Lafferty to face Hamilton on Sunday, the match result could have been annulled and a 3-0 win awarded to Accies, Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard has suggested. (The Scotsman)

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson, who has just been appointed manager of Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts, has revealed that he has undergone therapy for anger issues. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that striker Leigh Griffiths, who withdrew from the Scotland squad saying he wanted to improve his fitness, picked up a calf injury during the international window and is now also sick and unavailable to face Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on Scottish football to see sense and enter Paul Gascoigne into the Hall of Fame as he criticised the decision to withdraw a nomination for his boyhood idol. (Daily Record)

Greenock Morton have urged fans to be on their best behaviour ahead of Ray McKinnon's return to Cappielow with Falkirk on Saturday - their former boss having controversially left the club just three months after joining - and have hired their own travelling stewards after Police Scotland informed them of potential safety concerns ahead of the Championship match. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon believes it would be "folly" for anyone to consider themselves realistic pretenders to Celtic's Premiership crown until the last throes of the league campaign. (The Scotsman)

Former Rangers winger Andrei Kanchelskis says his former club will find it difficult to beat Spartak Moscow in their Europa League group as they do not have the money or quality they once did. (The National)

Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr has promised he "won't miss" a tackle on Jordan Jones next time he faces Kilmarnock after the winger won a penalty against him but was later banned for diving. (Scottish Sun)

Former Hibernian and Dundee manager Jim Duffy, most recently in charge of Greenock Morton, is on the brink of taking charge at League One club Dumbarton. (Scottish Sun, print edition)