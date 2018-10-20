Derry City have 'lost their 'identity' in disappointing season says Liam Coyle

Derry lost three of their four league matches against Cork this season

Former Derry City striker Liam Coyle says that the club currently has "no identity" and questioned the philosophy of manager Kenny Shiels.

The Candystripes were defeated 3-0 by Cork City in their final home game of the season on Friday.

They sit seventh in the Premier Division and will miss out on European football for the first time since 2015.

"He (Shiels) is building on sand, there is nothing here to tell you that this club is moving forward," said Coyle.

Coyle, a Northern Ireland international, scored over 100 goals for Derry and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

The Candystripes lifted their first trophy in six years with victory in the EA Sports Cup. but their inconsistent league form has left them well behind the teams challenging for European places.

"I am delighted with the season. We have the youngest team in the league and they are still developing," argued Shiels.

"I am hopeful that we can keep most of these players. You can see the potential that we have here, and we are looking forward to next season already."

Their first European fixture at the redeveloped Brandywell stadium was overshadowed by a fan boycott over the price of tickets.

Only 1,400 attended Derry's Europa League qualifier against Dinamo Minsk when the club had hoped for a crowd of up to 3,500.

Derry defeated Cobh Ramblers in the EA Sports Cup final to secure their first silverware in six years

"Everybody has got to have a look at what is going on here, I have no idea what Derry City are at the minute," said Coyle speaking on BBC Radio Foyle.

"What is the philosophy? Nobody knows what it is anymore.

"Once that happens, everything else off the pitch falls apart,"

Derry enjoyed a positive start to life at the new Brandywell, winning their first five home league matches which suggested the club would again be challenging for a European berth.

However their end-of-season form starkly contrasted their start, with Derry's last five league games at home ending in defeat.

"I would not be happy if I was a Derry City fan for my manager to be coming out and saying 'we are not competing, we are just happy to be challenging for Europe'," said Coyle.

"For me that is not good enough. If that is your stance on it, step aside and let somebody else do it who might take the club forward."

The Candystripes travel to Bray on Monday before bringing their season to a close against St Pat's on Friday.