Chris Humphrey comes out of retirement to sign for East Kilbride

Chris Humphrey has signed for East Kilbride, just a week after announcing he had retired from football.

The former Motherwell and Hibernian winger, 31, is set to make his debut in Saturday afternoon's Scottish Cup second round tie against Spartans.

Humphrey, who last played for Barrow in February, announced last week he was hanging up his boots due to injury.

"Chris has been training with the squad, and has looked very sharp," said interim Kilby manager Stuart Malcolm.

The former Jamaican international made 132 appearances for Motherwell between 2009 and 2013, and had a short spell at Hibs during the 2016/17 season.

Malcolm told the East Kilbride website: "It's deal that club have been working on for a week or two, and Chris is a player that we feel can significantly improve our options with his quality and experience."