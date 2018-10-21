SWPL: Glasgow City will lift themselves for Hibernian showdown - Scott Booth

Media playback is not supported on this device Who makes it into a combined Glasgow City & Hibs XI?

Glasgow City can bounce back from their Champions League loss to Barcelona and take a step towards a 12th consecutive title, says head coach Scott Booth.

City face title rivals Hibernian with two games to go in the title race - and just seven days after losing to them in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

They lost Wednesday's last-16, first-leg European tie 5-0 in Spain.

"The players will 100% be able to lift themselves for a potential title decider," Booth told BBC Scotland.

City and Hibs are level on points at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League, although City have a two-goal advantage on goal difference.

Hibs have had all week to prepare, while Sunday's hosts Glasgow were in Catalonia in midweek.

"It's not ideal, but at the same time, we're not going to moan about it," Booth said.

"It's not the ideal way to get to a potential title decider by playing Barcelona between a cup semi-final as well."

The sides have met four times this season and Glasgow City are yet to win. Hibs have won both cup matches and the two league games ended in a draw.

"Hibs are right on our tails and they are exactly the same - they know they can't afford to lose any games in the league," Booth said.

"Hibs obviously want to win the title, so do we. I don't think there's any more pressure on either side.

"The good thing about our games against Hibs is that they're open matches and normally the team that plays best on the day wins the game."

Last Sunday's 2-1 defeat means Hibs could win a domestic treble.

Goalkeeper Lee Alexander knows, if City's fortunes are to be reversed, they will need to up their game.

"For the standard that we set, we were far below it," she said.

"Particularly first-half, second-half we did improve, but in the end, it wasn't good enough.

"We know that and we just need to pick ourselves up. We need to hit the ground running."