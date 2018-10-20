Celtic 4-2 Hibernian: Club 'stood still' in summer - Brendan Rodgers

Celtic won their third league game in a row with victory against Hibernian

Celtic "stood still" in the summer and failed to "go into another gear" admitted manager Brendan Rodgers.

The champions beat Hibs 4-2 to record a third league victory in a row, but Rodgers says his side are only now "slowly" finding their form.

They moved up to second in the Premiership, still three points behind early leaders Hearts.

"Now I sense us getting that fluency and energy back," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"I thought we played very, very well today. It was always going to be a good game with two teams that have an intent to attack and I thought we were outstanding today.

"We scored four goals, hit the woodwork four times, had other opportunities where with a bit more finesse on the final pass or [being more] clinical we could have scored more.

"In the summer we wanted to go into another gear and we didn't. We stood still. And slowly from then, we've started to move and we've moved forward and forward each week."

Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham had Brendan Rodgers' side two goals up within 20 minutes before Scott Brown went off injured.

Florian Kamberi gave Hibs hope before Odsonne Edouard restored Celtic's two-goal lead after 70 minutes.

Martin Boyle countered immediately but Edouard sealed victory late on.

Rodgers said they "just need to wait" on Brown's injury. "There's no diagnosis at the moment. [He] felt it was his knee," he added.

"We made the supporters happy today. We've had a number of really good games and performances but maybe not enough times we've entertained them like we have in the last couple of years.

"We're certainly getting that feeling of our intensity back and intent in the game. I think they'll go away absolutely delighted."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon said some players would have "regrets" after his side fell from second to fifth in the table.

He told BBC Scotland: "I am disappointed. First half I didn't think we performed anywhere near the level where we can and the second half we were great.

"I'll take that. We caused a lot of problems a lot of teams don't do. We gambled a little, I get that. That's just my way.

"We want to be attacking and get goals. Celtic were just better than us in certain areas.

"A couple of regrets from some players, but overall we came here to play, we came here to put Celtic under pressure. We exposed them at times and were unlucky with a deflected shot from [Vykintas] Slivka.

"We are fine. I'm not going to beat them for that. I'll take responsibility for the formation in the first half but there were a lot of individual performances."