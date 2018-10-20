Irish Premiership: Glenavon beat eight-man Glentoran to go top as Linfield lose

Mark Kelly was on target twice for Ards in their 2-1 win over Linfield

Glenavon came from behind to beat eight-man Glentoran 2-1 to move top of the Irish Premiership as Linfield suffered a first defeat of the season.

Jordan Jenkins scored a late winner for Glenavon, who ended with 10 men.

Mark Kelly's double proved enough to sink Linfield 2-1 at Clandeboye Road.

Gareth McConnaghie's strike gave Rodney McAree a first win as Coleraine manager with a victory over Crusaders, while Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint Town 3-1 and Ballymena drew 1-1 with Dungannon.

Four off in incident-packed game at Oval

Glenavon ran out 2-1 winners from a game which saw four players sent-off

An incident-packed game at the Oval saw four players shown red cards by referee Keith Kennedy as Glenavon went one point clear at the summit of the table.

Striker Robbie McDaid put the home side in front with a downward header into the bottom corner from a right-wing cross by John McGuigan in the 21st minute.

Four minutes later Glentoran midfielder John Herron was dismissed for a high tackle on Mark Sykes and defender Calum Birney followed soon after, also receiving a straight red card for a lunging challenge on the same player.

Andy Hall equalised 10 minutes into the second half, the forward reacting quickest and firing in from six yards out after an initial effort cannoned off the post.

Despite playing with nine men, Glentoran went close to regaining the lead through two Willie Garrett headers, which were both cleared off the line.

Substitute Jenkins drilled home the winner with four minutes left after Elliott Morris had failed to hold his original shot, then Rhys Marshall and Garrett were both shown second yellow cards for an off-the-ball skirmish.

Glentoran drop into the bottom half of the table after their third successive top-flight defeat while Glenavon have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 league outings since going down to Linfield on the opening day of the season.

Kelly double sinks previously unbeaten Linfield

Ards had failed to take three points from any of their previous seven league games but secured a first Premiership win since 24 August by seeing off Linfield, having taken a point from the league game between the sides earlier in the campaign.

Kelly headed past Roy Carroll from eight yards after meeting Josh Kelly's pinpoint cross in the eighth minute but Niall Quinn levelled by stabbing in from a teasing cross after 68.

Soon after Kym Nelson smashed a drive off the foot of the post Kelly grabbed his second, weaving his way through the Blues' defence and then dispatching a left-foot effort into the bottom corner.

First win for McAree as Coleraine boss

Coleraine had failed to record a victory under new boss McAree in six matches in all competitions but the Bannsiders made it two wins from two meetings against the champions this season.

The hosts lost strikers James McLaughlin and Aaron Burns to injuries but defender McConnaghie drilled a low free-kick from 25 yards around the wall and past Sean O'Neill at the near post in the 72nd minute.

The win was Coleraine's first in the Premiership since defeating the Crues 3-0 at Seaview on 3 September, Oran Kearney's last fixture as manager.

The Crues had shown a recent resurgence by emerging triumphant from their last three league games after having made an unconvincing start to their title defence.

Alan O'Sullivan and Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly contend for possession at Solitude

Garry Breen headed home from Chris Curran's delivery to put Cliftonville in front on 21 minutes at Solitude and Levi Ives added a second with a curling 25-yard free-kick just after the half-hour mark.

Marc Griffin pulled one back for Warrenpoint, who had won three and drawn two of their previous five, but Jay Donnelly made the points safe by sweeping in a third soon after for Barry Gray's side, who move up to sixth.

Dungannon are still without a win since Kris Lindsay took over the reins at the Stangmore Park club but the Swifts left Ballymena Showgrounds with a point thanks to Ryan Harpur's header from a Kris Lowe cross in the first half.

Ballymena had gone in front in the second minute when Kofi Balmer nodded in at the back post after Tony Kane's corner had been flicked on by Adam Lecky.

