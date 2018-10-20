Glenn Murray: Brighton striker concussed but will leave hospital

Glenn Murray was injured in the first 10 minutes of Saturday's game

Brighton striker Glenn Murray was concussed after suffering a head injury at Newcastle, but manager Chris Hughton says he will be fine.

The 35-year-old clashed heads with Magpies defender Federico Fernandez.

The match was stopped for eight minutes before Murray was taken off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

"The good news is that he's going to be discharged from hospital this evening and it's nothing more than concussion," said Hughton.

Murray was taken to hospital for scans and Hughton says the striker will be monitored this week.

"He was out cold," said the manager.

"He's going to be sore for a short while and this week we will do the appropriate things we need to do with him. We are just happy he's OK."