Chris Humphrey's East Kilbride among second-round winners
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Chris Humphrey helped East Kilbride secure a Scottish Cup third-round meeting with Gala Fairydean a week after coming out of retirement.
The Lowland League side confirmed on Saturday morning they had signed the former Motherwell winger and he started the 3-1 defeat of Spartans.
Stenhousemuir will host local rivals Falkirk in round three.
Meanwhile, Highland League Formartine United face a long journey to take on Championship side Queen of the South.
League Two leaders Edinburgh City host second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle and there are all-League One clashes between Queen's Park and Raith Rovers at Hampden and Airdrieonians and Dumbarton in Lanarkshire.
All League One sides and six from the second tier enter at the third-round stage with the remaining four Championship teams and all 12 Premiership representatives, including holders Celtic, coming in in round four.
Highland and Lowland League sides impress
Formartine won 2-0 away to Albion Rovers to secure their place in the next round, while Edinburgh City defeated Civil Service Strollers by a single goal and Lowland League Gala beat East Stirlingshire 2-0.
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh also progressed but fellow Highland League side Deveronvale lost to University of Stirling and Cove Rangers' home tie with Auchinleck Talbot went to a replay after a 1-1 draw.
Barry Ferguson, who was appointed Kelty Hearts manager on Friday, does not take charge of the Lowland League side until Tuesday and they lost out narrowly, 3-2 at Peterhead.
Cowdenbeath got the better of League Two rivals Clyde and there were also wins for Annan Athletic, Beith, Berwick Rangers, BSC Glasgow, Elgin City and Queen's Park while Coldstream, Cumbernauld Colts, Edusport Academy, Gretna 2008, Linlithgow Rose, Rothes, Stirling Albion and Whitehill Welfare bowed out.
Third-round draw
Airdrieonians v Dumbarton
Alloa Athletic v Brechin City
Arbroath v Stranraer
Beith Juniors v Ayr United
Berwick Rangers v East Fife
Cowdenbeath v Brora Rangers
East Kilbride v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Edinburgh City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Forfar Athletic v BSC Glasgow
Fraserburgh v Cove Rangers or Auchinleck Talbot
Greenock Morton v Peterhead
Montrose v Annan Athletic
Queen of the South v Formartine United
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers
Stenhousemuir v Falkirk
University of Stirling v Elgin City
The ties will be played on 24 November