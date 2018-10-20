Tunisia sack head coach Faouzi Benzarti just days after Afcon qualification

Faouzi Benzarti returned to the position of Tunisia's head coach in July 2018

Tunisia have sacked their head coach Faouzi Benzarti, just four days after he helped the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations.

In a statement, Tunisia's Football Federation said, "The board decided on Saturday to end the relationship between the Federation and the head coach of the national senior team, Faouzi Benzarti."

The Federation added that assistant coaches Mourad Okbi and Maher Kanzari would take the charge of Tunisia's matches in November 2018.

They also confirmed that a new coach would be announced before their first game of 2019.

No decision was given for the shock dismissal of Benzarti, who was only appointed in July 2018 - returning to a post he had filled on three previous occasions.

The 68-year-old returned to coach his national team, replacing Nabil Maaloul who left the post after Tunisia's early exit from the Russia World Cup.

Benzarti guided Tunisia to a 2-1 victory over Niger in Niamey on Tuesday to seal the country's place at next year's Nations Cup in Cameroon with two qualifiers still to play.

Tunisia's next qualifier is away to Egypt in November.