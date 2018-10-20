Match ends, Strasbourg 2, Monaco 1.
Strasbourg 2-1 Monaco: Thierry Henry loses first game as manager
Thierry Henry's first game as a manager ended in defeat as his Monaco side were beaten 2-1 at Strasbourg in Ligue 1.
Frenchman Henry, 41, saw his side go behind when goalkeeper Seydou Sy fumbled an Adrien Thomasson header.
It got worse for the visitors when Samuel Grandsir saw red for a high foot, before Strasbourg substitute Lebo Mothiba made it two for the home side.
Youri Tielemans' late penalty was only a consolation, with Monaco above bottom club Guingamp on goal difference.
Monaco, Ligue 1 title winners in 2017 under Henry's predecessor Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked on 11 October, have failed to win in 11 games in all competitions since the opening weekend of the French top-flight season.
Their six-point tally from 10 games this season is also the club's worst start since the 1953-54 season.
The result sees Strasbourg rise to sixth in the table, with the principality side left to focus on Wednesday's Champions League group match at Club Brugge.
Former France and Arsenal star Henry, who began his playing career at Monaco and helped them win Ligue 1 in 1997, was assistant manager of Belgium before joining the eight-time French champions.
Line-ups
Strasbourg
- 1Sels
- 27Lala
- 5Koné
- 13MitrovicBooked at 15mins
- 4Martinez
- 23Carole
- 17GonçalvesSubstituted forLienardat 68'minutes
- 10CorgnetSubstituted forMothibaat 81'minutes
- 18SissokoBooked at 87mins
- 26Thomasson
- 29da Costa Jóia
Substitutes
- 6Grimm
- 11Lienard
- 12Mothiba
- 16Kawashima
- 19Caci
- 20Zohi
- 33Fofana
Monaco
- 30Sy
- 19Sidibe
- 25Glik
- 38Touré
- 39Henrichs
- 4AholouBooked at 46minsSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 71'minutes
- 8TielemansBooked at 90mins
- 20ChadliBooked at 55mins
- 17Golovin
- 10JoveticSubstituted forGrandsirat 64'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forSyllaat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Barreca
- 11Traoré
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 28Tuncará Gomes
- 29Grandsir
- 34Sylla
- 40Badiashile
- Referee:
- Nicolas Rainville
- Attendance:
- 25,358
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Strasbourg 2, Monaco 1.
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg).
Booking
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Strasbourg 2, Monaco 1. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Monaco). Video Review.
Penalty Monaco. Moussa Sylla draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Pablo Martinez (Strasbourg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacer Chadli (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
Goal!
Goal! Strasbourg 2, Monaco 0. Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nuno da Costa with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Pablo Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sylla.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Lebo Mothiba replaces Benjamin Corgnet.
Attempt saved. Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko.
Attempt saved. Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko with a cross.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco).
Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Nacer Chadli.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Adrien Thomasson.
Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg).
Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco).
Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Youssef Aït Bennasser replaces Jean Eudes Aholou.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard replaces Anthony Gonçalves because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Anthony Gonçalves (Strasbourg) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Samuel Grandsir (Monaco) is shown the red card.
Foul by Samuel Grandsir (Monaco).
Anthony Gonçalves (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Samuel Grandsir replaces Stevan Jovetic.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Kenny Lala.