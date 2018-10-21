Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Rodgers, Gerrard, Lafferty, Hibs, Aberdeen, Chelsea, Newcastle, Leicester

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers is on the radar for Newcastle United and Leicester City, but Celtic will demand £9m in compensation should their 45-year-old manager leave for the English Premier League. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

English Premier League scouts are flocking to Hamburg to watch David Bates, the centre-half who left Rangers this summer, with the 22-year-old's side riding high in the Bundesliga's second tier and interest coming from Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City, Southampton and Watford. (Sunday Mirror)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will look at the loan market in January to bolster his squad and has his eye on some of the best young players in England after watching their under-21 side beat their Scottish counterparts 2-0 in midweek at Tynecastle. (The Herald On Sunday)

Kyle Lafferty has been forced to deny allegations that he is selling his Norwich City promotion medal on eBay after fans spotted the piece of silverware going for £380 on the auction site and asked the Rangers striker if it was genuine. The Northern Irishman received his medal for 18 appearances before leaving on loan for Turkish side Caykur Rizespor in 2015. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans, who picked up a knee injury in pre-season training after almost a year of action, faces another spell on the sidelines after the 31-year-old suffered a setback in training. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic captain Scott Brown, who came off before half time against Hibernian on Saturday, and striker Leigh Griffiths, who missed the 4-2 win, are both in a fitness fight to make Thursday's Europa League tie against RB Leipzig. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that midfielder Scott Brown, who had returned after three weeks out with a hamstring injury, is a major doubt for the Europa League match against RB Leipzig in German on Thursday after the Celtic captain limped off against Hibs. (The Herald On Sunday)

Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg will miss out for RB Leipzig against Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday after picking up a muscle tear. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, a self-confessed gambling addict, this month celebrated one year without placing a bet. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Billy Gilmour, the 17-year-old former Rangers midfielder, says watching Chelsea team-mates Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham help England Under-21s beat his Scotland side 2-0 in midweek has helped him realise he needs to follow them in going out on loan to further his career. (Sunday Mail)

Hamilton Academical winger Dougie Imrie has refused to back a group of senior professionals who have urged players' union PFA Scotland to petition the Scottish Professional Football League to ban plastic pitches from the Premiership, claiming their careers are being put at risk by injury, as he believes players and clubs are using them as an excuse for losing and that the risks are just as great on grass. (Sunday Mail)

New Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has expressed his determination to hold on to "quality footballer" Glen Kamara after the 22-year-old Finland midfielder was linked with Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers and Sunderland. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Steven Gerrard is ready to throw Umar Sadiq a Rangers lifeline, saying the Nigerian has bucked up his ideas since the manager's scathing assessment of the on-loan Roma striker last month, when he said the 21-year-old needed to improve "everything". (The Observer, print edition)

Neil Lennon says his Hibs side "were playing against 12 men" in their 4-2 defeat by Celtic, the head coach being furious that a tackle from Filip Benkovic on Emerson Hyndman went unchecked by referee Don Robertson. (The Herald On Sunday)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes felt a baffling penalty decision was pivotal to his side's 2-1 defeat by Hearts, saying referee Kevin Clancy penalised Lewis Ferguson for hand ball when the midfielder was actually being fouled by Steven Naismith. (Sunday Mail)