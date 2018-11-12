Lewis Hamilton super fans

.
Alessandro Ommeslag on Facebook
.
Alexander Van Loon Hamilton on Facebook, with his collection of Hamilton memorabilia from 2007 in the McLaren years
Andrew Anderson
Andrew Anderson: "I admire his motivation to be the best at what he does and use his work ethic as an example of how far you can go in life for my children."
.
Carol Brogan: "He comes to our caravan sometimes"
.
Danielle Gillibrand: "Lewis is a true gentleman he always makes time for his fans, his passion and drive is outstanding and he gives people hope!"
.
Desda James: "A full size Lewis taking pride of place on my living room wall. He’s a pioneer, inspirational and brilliant in every way. Yet still humble"
.
Joe Snell: "Followed Lewis since F3 in 2005 where he pretty much destroyed the rest of the field, in a championship that run the same engines, same cars, same tyres etc"
.
Jon Moore: "The man is such an inspiration and he is a born winner. To be a fan of his, win, loose or draw is something I'll never get tired of"
.
Jodie Lawson: "This is my son Lennie. He has been obsessed with F1 since he was a baby. His adoration for Lewis organically developed over time and he sees Lewis as his ultimate idol. As a mother couldn't wish for Lennie to have a better role model to aspire to be when he grows up. We love our champ Lewis Hamilton"
.
Maria Calderbank: "I took Lewis to an interview for Buisness Women of the Year. I had a set time to talk so thought I would save a few hours by taking him with me and showing my passion not only for the man himself but of the sport too"
.
Mark Walker on Facebook, with Formula 1, and Mercedes tattoos
.
Philippa Ralph: "He is an amazing driver and has huge respect for the sport and other drivers, even when that respect is not returned"
.
Rob Brookes: "My son's bedroom"
.
Ross Andrews: "The Spanish Grand Prix 2017, it's #hammertime"
.
Karen Bell: "This is my son Ryan, at Silverstone this year. He is a massive fan and has now started go-karting. He believes in never giving up no matter what thanks to Lewis"
.
Stella Harrigan on Facebook
.
Stephen Evans on Facebook
.
Vanessa Hosgood on Facebook, with some #TeamLH44 members
Lucie Podan&aacute;
Lucie Podaná: "He is the reason I watch F1 regularly. He is such an amazing and positive person, when I met him he had encouraging words for me and that really helped me when I needed it the most. He is very sweet guy and incredible driver. I adore his passion and drive."
Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony - some people draw on paper instead of skin
Stewart Mosley
Stewart Mosley on Facebook
Ash Griffith
Ash Griffith: "I've been a massive supporter of Hamilton's since his debut in F1 because of his brother Nick - I have cerebral palsy too. I went to my first GP in July and cried when I saw him come racing past me. My grandparents wrote to McLaren explaining why I was such a big supporter of Lewis. I was having an operation and I knew nothing about it. He responded with an autograph."
Maria Holland
Maria Holland: "I get a massive buzz every time I finish a Lewis painting, he is just amazing and so focused on his job. Brilliant for Great Britain"
Amanda Whitten
Amanda and Alex Whitton have Button and Hamilton the gerbils

Top Stories