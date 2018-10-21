Bobby Reid: Neil Warnock's mind games helping us, says Cardiff forward

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff City 4-2 Fulham: First league win a great feeling - Neil Warnock

Cardiff City forward Bobby Reid says manager Neil Warnock is using mind games to shield the players from outside pressures.

Prior to Saturday's victory over Fulham, Warnock admitted he would not bet on his side staying in the Premier League having failed to win in eight games.

Reid said the players took Warnock's comments "with a pinch of salt."

"I think that was just to take the pressure off us maybe," he said.

"[It got people] talking about him and his comments and then we go out there and perform like that.

"We know that if we play our game, keep getting chances and keep playing like that then we can stay up.

"Internally we have our objectives and what we want to achieve from the season and the main one is staying in the Premier League.

"If we give it a right go then I don't see why not."

Reid hailed Cardiff's "massive" win over Fulham and believes they can survive in the Premier League.

Reid scored his first goal for Cardiff, who came from behind to win 4-2 and secure their first Premier League victory of the season.

Cardiff's win lifted them off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Bobby Reid scored Cardiff's second goal in their 4-2 win over Fulham

"Everyone's smiling, the changing room is upbeat and I think we deserve it," Reid said.

"We've working hard to get to this point. We've had a tough run of games but we've stuck at it and we knew if we were good today we'd get the three points.

"We know that we're good enough to win games and compete in this league and we've shown that.

"Hopefully we can take that confidence into other games."

Reid spoke of his "relief" after netting his first goal for Cardiff since joining from Bristol City in June for a fee reported to be £10m.

The 25-year-old scored 19 goals in 46 Championship games for Bristol City last season but had failed to find the net in his previous eight games for the Bluebirds.

"I've been working hard to get to this point," Reid said.

"You just carry on doing the right things as a forward player and you can't dwell on it for too long because it can eat you up.

"I've got to keep on doing the right things, keep getting in the right positions and keep getting chances.

"They brought me here for a reason and I've got to show that out there."