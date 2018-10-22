Women's Africa Cup of Nations draw completed

Hosts Ghana and holders Nigeria are the top seeds for the women's Africa Cup of Nations starting on 17 November

The draw for this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations was made in Accra on Sunday night with defending champions Nigeria drawn alongside South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B.

The 2018 hosts, Ghana, will face Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in Group A of the showpiece women's football tournament in Africa.

Ghana will kick off the competition against Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 17 November, with the final set for 1 December.

Draw for 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group A: Group B: Ghana (hosts) Nigeria (holders) Algeria South Africa Mali Zambia Cameroon Kenya

Nigeria are the most successful team in the history of the competition, with eight titles from ten editions.

The Super Falcons will open their campaign against South Africa on 18 November in Cape Coast.

Ghana have never won the women's continental title but have been the losing finalists on three occasions - 1998, 2002 and 2006.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semi-finals.

This year's competition will also produce the African qualifiers for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.