Jim Duffy: Dumbarton unveil poem in homage to new manager

Duffy has previously managed Falkirk, Dundee, Hibernian, Brechin City, Clyde and Greenock Morton

Dumbarton have celebrated the arrival of Jim Duffy with a poem in homage to their new manager.

The piece, entitled White Smoke at The Rock, was composed by the Scottish League One club's "poet in residence" Stephen Watt.

Watt reflects that "something changed" with Duffy's appointment, and "positivity restored itself in blood" and "hope bracketed player's bones".

Dumbarton were relegated from the Scottish Championship last season.

The Sons are one of three Scottish clubs with a poet in residence, along with St Johnstone and Selkirk.

Watt, who has been a fan of the club since 1988, told BBC Scotland: "I have been doing this with the club for two years and it's an absolute privilege.

"There's always plenty to talk about in Scottish football and there's a lot of excitement surrounding Jim's appointment. It seemed fitting."

The part-time outfit are currently ninth out of 10 in League One, with only goal difference keeping them off the bottom.

Saturday's 3-1 loss at leaders Arbroath was their third defeat in a row.

Duffy's first game in charge will be a home game against East Fife on Saturday, 27 October.