Wayne Rooney scores as DC United beat New York City to reach play-offs
Wayne Rooney scored twice as DC United secured a place in the MLS play-offs with a 3-1 win over New York City FC.
The former England captain, 32, opened the scoring after eight minutes and added a second-half penalty to take his tally in his debut MLS season to 12.
After two wins in their first 14 games, DC United have now gone nine matches unbeaten and won their past five.
DC sat bottom of the Eastern Conference when Rooney, Manchester United's record scorer, joined from Everton in June.
The club have now reached the MLS post-season for the first time since 2015 after climbing to fifth place.
They head into the final game of the regular season at Chicago Fire next Sunday with the chance of finishing as high as third in their division, which would clinch a home play-off match in the first round.
Rooney has been key to DC's resurgence, also contributing seven assists in his 19 appearances.
His first at Audi Field on Sunday came from a tap-in after Luciano Acosta pulled the ball back following a mazy run, before Rooney turned provider as Acosta curled home the second.
Rooney converted a penalty after Alex Ring handled the ball in the 74th minute.
Former Barcelona and Spain striker David Villa pulled a goal back for New York, who have one win in their past nine games.
Line-ups
D.C. United
- 24Hamid
- 7Arriola
- 13Brillant
- 15Birnbaum
- 28Mora
- 4Canouse
- 5Moreno
- 8SeguraSubstituted forDeLeonat 83'minutes
- 10Acosta
- 22Asad
- 9Rooney
Substitutes
- 11Mattocks
- 12Ellis
- 14DeLeon
- 18Stieber
- 20Robinson
- 21Durkin
- 48Worra
New York City FC
- 1Johnson
- 3Tinnerholm
- 33Ibeagha
- 6Callens
- 22MatarritaBooked at 90mins
- 8Ring
- 20AmagatSubstituted forHerreraat 72'minutes
- 19Medina
- 12OforiSubstituted forTajouri-Shradiat 63'minutes
- 11CastellanosBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWallaceat 78'minutes
- 7Villa
Substitutes
- 2Sweat
- 15McNamara
- 16Sands
- 23Wallace
- 29Tajouri-Shradi
- 30Herrera
- 41Stuver
- Referee:
- Hilario Grajeda
- Attendance:
- 20,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1.
Booking
Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC) is shown the yellow card.
Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Sebastien Ibeagha (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (D.C. United).
Attempt missed. David Villa (New York City FC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Ring.
Foul by Alexander Ring (New York City FC).
Russell Canouse (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alexander Callens (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Arriola (D.C. United).
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Nick DeLeon replaces Ulises Segura.
Alexander Callens (New York City FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ulises Segura (D.C. United).
Attempt saved. Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Ring.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (New York City FC).
Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, New York City FC. Rodney Wallace replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Goal!
Goal! D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1. David Villa (New York City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Goal!
Goal! D.C. United 3, New York City FC 0. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Alexander Ring (New York City FC) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, New York City FC. Yangel Herrera replaces Eloi Amagat.
Foul by Anton Tinnerholm (New York City FC).
Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paul Arriola (D.C. United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luciano Acosta.
Hand ball by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (New York City FC).
Attempt missed. Alexander Ring (New York City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Medina.
Attempt blocked. David Villa (New York City FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anton Tinnerholm with a cross.
Offside, D.C. United. Wayne Rooney tries a through ball, but Luciano Acosta is caught offside.
Booking
Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Russell Canouse (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC).
Jesús Medina (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Canouse (D.C. United).
Foul by Eloi Amagat (New York City FC).
Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, New York City FC. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi replaces Ebenezer Ofori.
Foul by Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC).
Paul Arriola (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.