Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brown, Rangers, Gerrard, Rossiter, Hearts, Haring, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scott Brown will discover today the full extent of the injury which looks set to rule him out of Celtic's Europa League clash with RB Leipzig on Thursday. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard claimed Rangers were scared into ending their woeful Premiership away record. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts hope that influential midfielder Peter Haring will be able to soldier on until the winter break before undergoing a hernia operation. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has admitted he feared he would never play for the first-team again after making his latest comeback from injury in the win over Hamilton yesterday. (Herald)

Roy Aitken has told Scott Brown he still has more to achieve with Celtic before he even considers a life-changing move to Australia. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts ace Jimmy Dunne has refused to make a big noise about being struck by a pitchside microphone. (Daily Record)

Callum McGregor could become Celtic's 'new Broony' and takes some beating when assessing the most valuable player of the Brendan Rodgers era to date. (Scotsman)

Callum McGregor is ready to step into crocked skipper Scott Brown's boots as Celtic face Europa League crunch time. (Scottish Sun)

Ronny Deila will return to Glasgow to celebrate if Celtic win 10 in a row. (Daily Record)

Adam Bogdan has insisted the 4-2 defeat by Celtic won't derail Hibs' season, but knows Neil Lennon's side must rediscover the knack of keeping clean sheets. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Derek Adams won't quit as Plymouth boss despite suffering abuse from 'yobbish' supporters. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Plans to build a "mini-Murrayfield' on the doorstep of the home of Scottish Rugby have been given the thumbs up by Edinburgh city council. (Scotsman)