Arsenal: Unai Emery says his side must improve to catch Man City

Arsenal thrashed Fulham 5-1 in their last Premier League game to continue their winning sequence

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says his team must improve in several areas if they are to catch the Premier League's frontrunners - despite their fine form.

A win over Leicester City on Monday (20:00 BST) would give the Gunners a 10th straight victory, their best sequence of results since October 2007.

However Emery, whose side could move into third with a victory by four goals, is still demanding more.

"We need to get better in a lot of things now," Emery said.

"It is our best target now, don't stop. Think and analyse with the players to improve."

Since defeat to Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening two games of the season, the Spaniard - who joined Arsenal in May - has steered his new club to victories in every game.

But Emery is conscious Arsenal are still playing catch-up with those two clubs - with leaders City five points ahead of his side and Chelsea three clear.

"We need to carry on to find our best individual and collective performance to stay close to them," he added.

"They are two teams in form and with more points than us. Their qualities and performances are very, very high. But also we are improving our things.

Full-back Hector Bellerin echoed his manager's sentiments and says the players are still adjusting to Emery's style of play.

"Rome wasn't built in a day," he told the club's website.

"We probably risk it a bit more than before, but for us it is important for our fans and for everyone around us to believe in this idea we have.

"For us it is about getting used to the system, be a team, be competitive and have this winning mentality, take it to the next level and become the team that the manager has in mind."