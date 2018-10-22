Benfica Women undefeated after four games and 85 goals

Media playback is not supported on this device Benfica beat Ponte de Frielas 28-0

There are sporting mismatches, but there's no holding back Benfica Women as they recorded their second 28-0 win of the season on Sunday.

As a new team, Jose Marques' side are competing in the second division of the Portuguese Women's league.

And four games in, they are finding there's no competition.

Their recent victory at Almeirim meant the Eagles women's side has now scored 85 goals (28-0, 19-0, 10-0, 28-0) without conceding this term.

It also ensured they equalled their own record for the largest margin of victory in senior football in Portugal, set on the opening day against Ponte de Frielas - the previous highest was Sporting's 21-0 win in the Portuguese Cup in 1971.

Unsurprisingly, Marques' squad - formed at the end of 2017 and containing several international players - sit at the top their division.