Derek Adams: Plymouth boss hits out at 'yobbish' fans and 'poisonous' atmosphere

Derek Adams' side have won just once in League One this season and are three points adrift at the bottom of the table

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has criticised a 'yobbish' minority of supporters after his side lost for the 10th time in 14 games.

The Pilgrims, who are bottom of League One, twice led before going down 3-2 at home to Burton Albion.

"We are trying our best. We're in a position that we don't want to be in, but they're not helping the football club," Adams said after the game.

"It's only the minority, but why would you turn against your own?"

Adams, who is in his fourth season at Argyle, led the Pilgrims to promotion in 2017 after losing in the 2016 League Two play-off final.

Last season, Argyle went from bottom of the table in November to finish the season in seventh place after a poor start to the season.

"If you're nearly the second-most successful manger of the football club ever, fifth longest-serving, you do deserve a lot more respect than people are giving," the 43-year-old added.

"There's always yobs at every club, and that's what's happening to us at this moment in time - there's a number of individuals that are showing a yobbish feeling towards myself and the team."

'Poisonous' atmosphere

Adams says he has no intention of resigning and insists he still enjoys coming to work, but says the atmosphere around Home Park must change.

He added: "I'll continue to work hard and get us moving forward.

"If we're going to come into an atmosphere that's poisonous, what's the point?

"A football club sticks together. There's an element of the football club that are not sticking together.

"They're not doing this football club any good, they're showing a lack of class in my view, some of the supporters, a real lack of class.

"They should be showing a lot more respect to the players, to the staff. We are trying our best but at this moment in time we're not getting the rub of the green."