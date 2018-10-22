Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss escapes punishment for fracas after Chelsea match

Jose Mourinho (centre) reacts to Chelsea coach Marco Ianni's celebration of the stoppage-time equaliser

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will not be punished by the Football Association for his part in the injury-time fracas at Chelsea on Saturday.

But Blues coach Marco Ianni has been charged with improper conduct.

The incident occurred when Ianni celebrated Chelsea's 96th-minute equaliser in front of the United bench, sparking a retaliation from Mourinho.

The FA said the Portuguese manager had been "formally reminded of his responsibilities" after the 2-2 draw.

An FA spokesperson added: "Both clubs have received similar official reminders in terms of the behaviour expected of their staff and players at all times whilst in the technical area."

Ianni has until 18:00 BST on Thursday to respond to the charge.

On Monday, Mourinho said Ianni had apologised to him and "deserves a second chance".

"I want to thank Chelsea and [Maurizio Sarri]," Mourinho said. "The young boy does not deserve more than what he got.

"He apologised to me. He deserves a second chance - he doesn't deserve to be sacked. He went through a situation where he recognises he was wrong.

"I hope everybody does the same as I did and do not disturb the career of a great guy. Probably someone with great potential. I'm not happy at all with more than that."

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni runs past the Manchester United bench to celebrate with manager Maurizio Sarri

