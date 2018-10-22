Chelsea's Kenneth Omeruo happy with life in Spain

Kenneth Omeruo played for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia, and has 41 caps for the Super Eagles.

Chelsea's Nigeria international defender Kenneth Omeruo says things are looking up after a work permit hitch delayed his start to life in La Liga on loan to Leganes.

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish side in August, his seventh loan move away from the English Premier League club Chelsea since he joined them in 2012.

The Super Eagle was substituted in the 69th minute on his first League start due to injury, but insists that will not dampen his joy of playing in one of the best leagues in the world.

Right now I'm fulfilling my dream of playing in La Liga, it's amazing and different Kenneth Omeruo Nigeria defender

"It was a frustrating start due to my work permit issue, but after playing in two big La Liga games I must say things are finally looking up," Omeruo told BBC Sport.

"I've been playing away from England in Turkey for a while and every time I always craved for a visible league where people can watch me.

"Luckily, after the World Cup where I had two good games, I got more options and I chose La Liga where everyone can watch me, and so far it's been a perfect decision for me."

Omeruo, who is yet to play a competitive game for Chelsea where he has a deal until 2020, spent a second spell at Turkish side Kasımpasa last season.

A 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Nigeria, he has also been loaned to Dutch side ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough in England for two seasons and another Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Back in 2017 he admitted he may have to leave Chelsea in his quest for first-team football on a regular basis.

He now concedes his dreams of playing in England's top flight with the Blues could be over as he looks to continue in Spain and hopefully earn a permanent move to Leganes.

"Right now I'm fulfilling my dream of playing in La Liga, it's amazing and different," he added.

"Leganes have an option to sign me permanently and I would like to give everything to stay in the league.

"I've played in the English championship, I've gotten a feel of that but La Liga is very good.

"If I end up playing for Chelsea someday fine, because it is one of the biggest teams in the world and they have the highest fan base in Nigeria.

"I would love to play for them, even if it's just a game, but right now I am very happy with my life here in Spain."

Omeruo can play at centre-back or right-back and is regarded as one of the continent's best young defenders.

His 41 caps for the Super Eagles also include appearances at the Confederations Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.