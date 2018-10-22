Sunderland should run away with League One says Doncaster boss

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole (left) is believed to be one of the club's highest earners

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says Sunderland "should be running away with League One" because of the financial advantage they have over other teams.

The club received £42m in parachute payments last season after suffering Premier League relegation in 2017.

They will get a further £34m this term before a final £19m payment next year.

"They'll have one player on more money than my whole team - I know that for a fact," said McCann, whose Doncaster side face the Black Cats on Tuesday.

"They're a huge club for this division. They should be running away with the league really, with the budget they've got."

Sunderland, who are third in the table, have made an effort to cut costs since Stewart Donald's consortium bought the club from Ellis Short in May. It came after they suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League and Championship.

Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji have had their contracts cancelled and many of the club's established first-team players were sold in the summer, but they still made 10 permanent and two loan signings.

"This season, I think generally League One is more of a level playing field - apart from Sunderland and Barnsley," the Rovers manager continued to BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Barnsley have a squad that they've put together for about £10m and their XI that they put out every week is worth about that.

"It's a Championship team, so those two are head and shoulders above everybody financially."